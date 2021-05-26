Seattle Seahawks Rename Their GC As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Seattle Seahawks have given an updated title to their top attorney, naming him vice president and chief legal officer, the NFL team announced Wednesday. Ed Goines, who previously had the title of general counsel, will continue to head the Seahawks' corporate legal affairs and manage the team's government relations strategy and policies, according to the team's announcement. Goines' title change is one of several for the team's top executives, as the Seahawks attempt to distinguish the officials in their fields and set the tone for the organization's broader leadership structure, the team said. Other new titles for the Seahawks include...

