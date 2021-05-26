US Pushes To Address Forced Labor In WTO Fisheries Deal

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday called for the World Trade Organization to recognize the prevalence of forced labor within the commercial fishing industry, further complicating two decades of negotiations on fisheries subsidies. After 20 years of negotiations, WTO members released their first draft agreement aimed at curbing illegal subsidies in the fishing industry earlier this month. But the draft, which was presented by Colombian Ambassador Santiago Wills, made no reference to forced labor within the fishing industry, an issue raised by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Wednesday. "Forced labor harms the lives and well-being of fishers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS