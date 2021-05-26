Mallinckrodt Ch. 11 Trustee Hearing Set For Confirmation

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A group of plaintiffs alleging claims against bankrupt pharmaceutical company Mallinckrodt PLC will have their motion seeking appointment of a Chapter 11 trustee in the case heard during the debtor's plan confirmation hearing, a Delaware judge ruled Wednesday. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said the trustee motion filed by plaintiffs alleging Mallinckrodt engaged in anti-competitive practices when pricing its Acthar gel products shouldn't be heard on an expedited basis because it raises issues inextricably linked with the debtor's proposed plan of reorganization. The court said that having a hearing on the motion on June 9 as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS