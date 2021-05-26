GenCanna Says Ky. Hemp Processor Walked Away From Deal

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A dispute between the recently reorganized CBD company GenCanna and hemp processor Vertical Wellness over a contract to dry out millions of pounds of hemp culminated in GenCanna filing a lawsuit in Kentucky federal court this week. GenCanna Acquisition Corp. alleged in a complaint filed Monday that California-based Vertical Wellness reneged on the terms of the parties' July agreement to provide drying services for up to 12 million pounds of hemp when it failed to assuage GenCanna's concerns about the company's viability. GenCanna alleges that it asked Vertical Wellness to pause its drying in November, around the same time that a Kentucky...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS