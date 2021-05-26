HempFusion To Buy CBD Co. Sagely Naturals For $25M

Law360 (May 26, 2021, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Denver-based CBD company HempFusion Wellness Inc. racked up another acquisition this week with the announcement that it would purchase Sagely Enterprises Inc. for $25 million in cash and stock. As part of the deal, announced on Tuesday, HempFusion will pay $2 million in cash and the $23 million remainder in common shares of the company. If Sagely hits a revenue target of just over $6 million in the first year after closing, the sellers may receive an additional $5 million in cash and stock, the company said. The announcement comes on the heels of HempFusion's making public that it would acquire...

