Ore. County Avoids $2.5M Suit For Destroying Hemp, For Now

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:47 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has dismissed charges against a county that was sued by a hemp grower who claimed its sheriff's deputies seized and destroyed $2.5 million's worth of hemp, after a magistrate judge found the grower failed to state a claim for relief. In a brief Wednesday order, U.S. District Judge Michael McShane fully adopted an earlier recommendation report from U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark D. Clarke, who recommended partially granting Josephine County's motion to dismiss claims brought by Justin Pitts and Oregonized Hemp Co. LCC but allowing leave to file a second amended complaint. Judge Clarke said in a February...

