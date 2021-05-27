BP Unit To Pay $16M, Future Costs For Mont. Cleanup

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A BP America subsidiary is on the hook to immediately pay mining company Asarco $15.3 million plus a $1 million sanction, as well as 25% of future costs for its share of cleaning up a Montana Superfund site, a federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen ordered the payment Wednesday after years of legal squabbles over how much Atlantic Richfield Co. should pay for its part in historic arsenic contamination of East Helena's groundwater. Asarco and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency previously entered a $111 million settlement. Judge Christensen determined that Atlantic Richfield must pay its portion of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS