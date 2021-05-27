EPA Ends 'Secret Science' Rule In Wake Of Court Ruling

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency formally vacated a Trump administration rule aimed at limiting the agency's ability to rely on research with confidential data, formalizing a court ruling that tossed the rule after the Biden administration said the EPA lacked authority to issue it. The agency announced Wednesday that it had followed through in ending what was sometimes referred to as the "secret science" rule, which was finalized in the last few weeks of President Donald Trump's administration. The rule had been struck down in February by a Montana federal judge shortly after the EPA under President Joe Biden asked that the...

