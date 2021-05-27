SFO Says ENRC's 'Hopeless' Suit Is Bid To Derail Graft Probe

Law360, London (May 27, 2021, 2:54 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said at a trial on Thursday that ENRC's "speculative" lawsuit, which alleges that the agency encouraged a former Dechert LLP attorney to leak confidential information, is an attempt to derail its long-running corruption investigation into the Kazakh mining giant. A lawyer for the Serious Fraud Office has told the High Court that ENRC decision-makers who "lurk in the shadows" are seeking to litigate on "hopeless allegations." (iStock) Simon Colton QC, representing the SFO, told the High Court in London that ENRC decision-makers who "lurk in the shadows" are seeking to litigate on "hopeless allegations" for which there...

