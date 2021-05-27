Treasury Open To Regulating Areas Of Commercial Lending

Law360, London (May 27, 2021, 7:37 PM BST) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak told lawmakers Thursday that he is open to discussing increased oversight of commercial lending with the U.K.'s financial watchdog after the Greensill saga, marking a rethink that would tighten scrutiny over activities such as supply-chain financing. He told the House of Commons Treasury Committee that HM Treasury is waiting to hear back from the Financial Conduct Authority on a review of the regulatory lessons from Greensill Capital's high-profile collapse before considering changes to business lending. Greensill Capital, which provided supply-chain finance to businesses, collapsed in March after its insurer, Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., declined to extend a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS