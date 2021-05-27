Yellen Calls For More IRS Funding, Access To Bank Data

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Increased funding for Internal Revenue Service audits and access to bank account data of high-wealth taxpayers and corporations is essential for the service's effort to raise $700 billion by closing the tax gap, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday. Yellen testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government about President Joe Biden's budget request for the IRS to support tax compliance, taxpayer services and information technology upgrades. "We have requested a substantial increase in funding for the IRS for many different purposes, including the ability to administer programs like [the child tax credit]," Yellen told lawmakers. "The...

