Ex-CMS Capital Markets Vet Joins FisherBroyles In London

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- Virtual law firm FisherBroyles LLP continued its wave of expansion in 2021, adding a London-based former CMS and Clifford Chance LLP capital markets attorney with more than 25 years' experience as a partner, the firm announced. Neil Hamilton joined FisherBroyles on Monday, following a four-year stint at CMS. Hamilton told Law360 on Friday that he chose to join the firm because he was attracted by its embrace of technology and the flexibility that comes from working remotely. "Working from home over the lockdown period kind of validated different ways of working, making the leap from being anchored in a physical office...

