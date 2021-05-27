Ashurst Elects UK Corp. Head As New Chair

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 8:02 PM EDT) -- Ashurst announced Thursday that it has elected its U.K. corporate leader Karen Davies to be the firm's new global chair, succeeding Ben Tidswell when he retires from the partnership in July to join the U.K. Competition Appeal Tribunal. Davies is slated to begin a four-year term as chair of the firm, starting on Aug. 1. Tidswell, who has accepted an appointment as the chair of the U.K.'s specialist competition court, is stepping down from the role after eight years and over 25 years at the firm. In a statement, Tidswell, on behalf of the firm's partnership, congratulated Davies on her appointment,...

