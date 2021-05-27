Lower Courts Can't Alter Appellate Cost Awards, Justices Say

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 11:08 AM EDT) -- Federal district courts lack the discretion to reduce or eliminate appellate costs awarded by appeals courts to a successful appellant, the U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday, affirming a Fifth Circuit ruling that forced the City of San Antonio and other municipalities to cover the $2 million cost of an appeal bond after Hotels.com prevailed in a tax case. The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday that federal district courts can't reduce or eliminate appellate costs awarded by appeals courts to successful applicants. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) In an opinion authored by Justice Samuel Alito, the justices unanimously ruled that Rule 39 of the Federal...

