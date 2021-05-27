Ore. Judge Says All Or Nothing On Distiller Job Change Order

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A Teamsters local cannot require a distiller to keep in place a wage increase but walk back other changes it unilaterally imposed during labor negotiations, an Oregon federal judge has ruled, amending an injunction he issued earlier this month against the employer. In a decision Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon partially granted Hood River Distillers Inc.'s request to amend his injunction requiring it to bargain with Teamsters Local 670 and at the union's request rescind changes it made to working conditions after declaring an impasse in negotiations. Judge Simon said the union could not ask Hood River to reverse changes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS