Hub Hires: Mintz, Day Pitney, Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:43 AM EDT) -- May brought warmer weather and more moves in the Boston legal landscape with Mintz Levin adding a veteran environmental and real estate attorney, Greenberg Traurig snagging a prosecutor who took down the winner of "Big Brother 9," and a former cannabis regulator joining one of the city's prominent cannabis firms. Here are the May moves in the city's legal world. Mintz Levin Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC added environmental and real estate lawyer William J. Squires III to the firm's environmental and real estate practices in Boston. He had previously served as chair of the land use and...

