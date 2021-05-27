Fla. High Court Upholds State's Medical Marijuana Framework

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday backed key elements of the state's medical marijuana regulatory framework and said it disagreed with lower courts' findings that a license applicant had shown it was likely to succeed with several constitutional challenges to licensing rules. In a 6-1 decision, the high court quashed a temporary injunction won by Florigrown LLC, which argued that a 2017 state law establishing a cap on treatment center licenses and a vertical integration requirement conflicted with a 2016 voter-approved medical marijuana amendment. The Tampa-based company also claimed the statute was an illegal "special law" that provided privileges to a limited group of...

