LA Firm Says Girardi Keese Owes It $25M In Referral Fees

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles plaintiffs firm Owen Patterson & Owen claims Girardi Keese owes it $25 million for unpaid referral fees on several mass tort cases, joining a long list of clients and co-counsel who say they've been ripped off by the scandal-plagued firm and its now-infamous founder, Thomas V. Girardi. The new details about Girardi Keese's alleged swindling of Owen Patterson emerged Thursday in a bare-bones filing in Girardi Keese's bankruptcy proceedings, with Owen Patterson saying it is owed $25 million and attaching an informal contract and a handful of letters to back up that assertion. The documents reference several fee-sharing agreements...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS