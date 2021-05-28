Eli Lilly Gets More Time To Respond To HHS Letter

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal court extended the deadline for Eli Lilly to respond to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' letter warning it would be fined unless it begins offering discounts to certain pharmacies working with hospitals in low-income areas. U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued an order following a Thursday hearing that denied a request from Eli Lilly & Co. for a temporary restraining order blocking the agency from taking action over the discounts while the sides litigate the issue. But the judge also extended a June 1 deadline included in the letter from HHS' Health Resources and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS