Tricida Directors Hit With Securities Suit Over Drug Approval

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Tricida investor lodged a derivative suit against the pharmaceutical company's top brass Thursday, accusing them of hiding from investors that the company's new kidney disease drug was unlikely to garner U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval. TRC101, or veverimer, is intended to treat acid buildup in the gastrointestinal tract of patients with kidney disease, according to the complaint filed in Delaware federal court. Tricida successfully completed its phase three trial for the drug in 2019 and submitted a new drug application to the FDA later that year. The company's board of directors and top executives knew that the application was...

