6th Circ. Revives Ex-County HR Director's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 9:53 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday reopened a Black former human resources director's suit alleging she was unlawfully fired from her county job as punishment for probing race bias and trying to create better anti-discrimination policies, saying her actions are protected under civil rights law. A three-judge panel reversed a March 2020 ruling by U.S. District Judge Bernard A. Friedman awarding Michigan's Genesee County Road Commission summary judgment over Makini Jackson's claims that she was illegally fired from her job as human resources director and equal employment opportunity officer. Judge Friedman based that conclusion in part on his finding that Jackson failed...

