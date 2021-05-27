Payment Co. Execs Claim Bogus Merger Terms In Del. Suit

Law360 (May 27, 2021, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Top executives of electronic payment vendor SwervePay, who were allegedly beguiled into a merger last year by claims it would open up $34 billion worth of serviceable transactions, have sued private equity firm New Mountain Capital and others in Chancery Court, saying the deal delivered only $6 billion in prospects. Three SwervePay officers filed a complaint late Wednesday alleging breach of contract, fraudulent inducement, conspiracy and declaratory judgments in connection with SwervePay's sale to the owners of office automation business Ontario Systems in May 2020. Named as defendants were private equity shops New Mountain, Blue Star Innovation Partners and five merger-related...

