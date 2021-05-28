Legal Recruiter Can't DQ Old Co.'s Atty In Trade Theft Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 3:23 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has denied a legal recruiter's bid to disqualify his former company's counsel in a trade secrets suit, ruling that while the attorney may have to now be a witness at the trial, disqualifying him from pretrial proceedings would be premature. Evan P. Jowers is accused of trade secret theft and breach of contract by his former company, MWK Recruiting Inc. He had attempted to disqualify Robert Kinney, head of MWK subsidiary Kinney Recruiting LP, from working on the case because he will likely be a necessary witness at trial. U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew Austin said Thursday the...

