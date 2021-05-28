EU Floats Interest-Rate Risk Disclosure Template For Banks

Law360, London (May 28, 2021, 12:37 PM BST) -- Europe's banking regulator proposed on Friday a way for banks to disclose to regulators how changes in interest rates will damage the value of their securities, in an attempt to better manage how much capital institutions need to buffer themselves from insolvency. The European Banking Authority has proposed a disclosure template that it said will allow lenders to record their exposure to interest rate risks in a uniform way. Banks will be required to begin telling regulators and investors how interest rate changes will hit the value of the securities that they hold in their so-called banking book. Banking books include...

