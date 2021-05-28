FCA Says Woodford Probe Result Unlikely Before 2022

Law360, London (May 28, 2021, 5:01 PM BST) -- Britain's finance watchdog said on Friday that it could take until 2022 to complete an investigation into the suspension of Neil Woodford's £3.7 billion ($5.2 billion) flagship fund, which has already been under way for almost two years. Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, said the City watchdog is making progress on gathering information on the Woodford Equity Income fund. Rathi told Mel Stride, chairman of the House of Commons Treasury Committee, in a letter dated Friday that he is "confident that the investigation work will be completed by the end of this year." But the head of the...

