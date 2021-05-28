New EEOC Guidance Tackles COVID Vaccine Incentives

Vin Gurrieri By

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Health newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday issued updated guidance on COVID-19 vaccines. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 11:04 AM EDT) -- Employers can offer workers perks to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations, but any documentation about workers' vaccination status is confidential medical information that must remain closely guarded, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said in updated guidance Friday.The latest guidance about COVID-19 vaccines, a topic the agency, is part of a technical assistance document on the EEOC's website that the agency has updated periodically over the past year to answer questions surrounding employers' response to the novel coronavirus pandemic as they have come up."The EEOC will continue to clarify and update our COVID-19 technical assistance to ensure that we are providing the public with clear, easy to understand, and helpful information," EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows said in a statement Friday about the updated guidance. "We will continue to address the issues that were raised at the Commission's recent hearing on the civil rights impact of COVID-19."Among the topics the new guidance addresses is the extent to which employers can offer workers incentives to get vaccinated – a question that has been raised as many employers have opted to encourage workers to get vaccinated as opposed to mandating that they get the shot.The commission said that employers won't run afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act if they offer an incentive to employees to voluntarily provide proof that they got vaccinated by a third party, such as a pharmacy or a vaccination clinic, saying that information "is not a disability-related inquiry covered by the ADA."However, in another section of its guidance, the commission said that documentation that an employee received a vaccination does qualify as confidential medical information under the ADA that is subject to a heightened level of protection."The ADA requires an employer to maintain the confidentiality of employee medical information, such as documentation or other confirmation of COVID-19 vaccination," the agency said in its guidance. "This ADA confidentiality requirement applies regardless of where the employee gets the vaccination.Although the EEO laws themselves do not prevent employers from requiring employees to bring in documentation or other confirmation of vaccination, this information, like all medical information, must be kept confidential and stored separately from the employee's personnel files under the ADA."If employers set up a system in which they administer the vaccine themselves on a voluntary basis, businesses can also offer employees incentives -- be they perks or penalties -- so long as they are "not so substantial as to be coercive," the EEOC said."Because vaccinations require employees to answer pre-vaccination disability-related screening questions, a very large incentive could make employees feel pressured to disclose protected medical information," the agency said in its guidance. "However, this incentive limitation does not apply if an employer offers an incentive to employees to voluntarily provide documentation or other confirmation that they received a COVID-19 vaccination on their own from a third-party provider that is not their employer or an agent of their employer."Burrows and other commissioners and EEOC officialsin recent public appearances that new pandemic-related guidance was in the offing, including at adedicated to the agency's virus response.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.