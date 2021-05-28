DOL Gets Enforcement Boost In Biden Budget Proposal

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden wants Congress to increase funding for the U.S. Department of Labor's efforts to combat violations of federal wage, safety and other work-related laws and regulations, according to details of a White House budget proposal released Friday. The proposal calls for increases in funding for the DOL's main enforcement units. The Wage and Hour Division's budget would rise by about $30 million, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would get an additional $73 million, the Mine Safety and Health Administration would get an extra $67 million and the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs would get an additional $35...

