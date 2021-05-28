Cannabis Bill Roundup: Fed Decriminalization Returns To Hill

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- Congressional Democrats on Friday reintroduced a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, capping off a week that also saw a new legalization bill introduced in Rhode Island and cannabis legislative reforms make advances in Louisiana, Texas and Tennessee. In the two years since House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., last unveiled his Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act, in 2019, eight more states legalized cannabis in some form at the ballot box or state legislature and Democrats took a narrow majority in the Senate, all of which enhance the bill's prospects this session. "I'm proud to reintroduce...

