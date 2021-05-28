Meatpacker Didn't Give Union Serious Offer, NLRB Judge Says

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A Nebraska meat processor bargained in bad faith and unlawfully declared an impasse in negotiations with a United Food and Commercial Workers local, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled, saying the company should be ordered to cover the union's bargaining expenses. The decision Administrative Law Judge Robert Ringler issued Thursday is the latest ruling finding Noah's Ark Processors LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act in its negotiations with UFCW Local 293 over a new labor contract at its Hastings, Nebraska, facility. Noah's Ark, which does business as WR Reserve, broke off the talks in January 2020 and imposed its...

