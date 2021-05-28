Miss. Secretary Of State Won't Fight Ruling Nixing Medical Pot

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The Mississippi secretary of state said he thinks it is a lost cause to appeal the state Supreme Court's ruling throwing out the voter-approved ballot measure legalizing medical marijuana, but he urged legislators to act to "preserve the will of Mississippians." In a tweeted statement on Thursday, Secretary of State Michael Watson said he had come to the conclusion that asking for a rehearing on the court's ruling voiding the measure would be a waste of taxpayer resources. Previous case law and the court's 6-3 vote make it seem like an appeal would fail, he said, deciding to let the deadline...

