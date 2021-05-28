10X Infringes Bio-Rad Patents, Federal Circuit Affirms

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld the U.S. International Trade Commission's finding that 10X Genomics infringed Bio-Rad Laboratories' patents on microfluidic chips used for genetic sequencing, rejecting 10X's argument that the ITC used an incorrect claim construction. The two companies are embroiled in multiple patent suits, and in April, the appeals court affirmed a separate ITC ruling that Bio-Rad infringed 10X's patents on similar technology. 10X was started by some of the founders of a company called QuantaLife, which was acquired by Bio-Rad in 2011, leading them to depart and form 10X. In Friday's decision, the Federal Circuit found that the...

