Costa Rica Becomes 38th OECD Member, 4th In Latin America

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Costa Rica has formally acceded to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, becoming the 38th member country of the Paris-based body in its 60-year history and just the fourth in the Latin America and Caribbean region. The Central American nation completed its domestic procedures for ratifying the OECD Convention and submitted its instrument of accession, the organization said in a statement Tuesday. Other OECD members formally invited Costa Rica to join in May 2020. That followed a five-year accession process in which the country underwent in-depth technical reviews by 22 committees and introduced major reforms to align its legislation, policies...

