White House Wants $302M For NLRB, A 10% Boost From 2021

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- The White House released a budget proposal Friday in which the National Labor Relations Board would get $301.9 million for fiscal year 2022, a boost of about 10% to the agency's coffers if enacted by lawmakers. The Office of Management and Budget proposed the budget increase sought by the NLRB to more effectively meet its mission to enforce the National Labor Relations Act by conducting union representation elections and pursuing alleged labor law violations. The board is currently operating with a budget of about $274 million. With the additional cash, the federal agency said it would use the funds to boost staffing...

