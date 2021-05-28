DC Circ. Ends Challenge To Energy Dept. Grid Security Rule

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday rejected an advocate's challenge to a U.S. Department of Energy rule governing when the agency can withhold certain electric grid information from the public, deciding that accusations about the rule's implementation are speculative. The Union of Concerned Scientists does not have standing to pursue its challenge to a DOE rule that the group says may improperly restrict what information it can access through public records requests, according to the unanimous opinion. At issue is the DOE's agency-specific framework for what qualifies as "critical electric infrastructure information," or CEII, that would be exempt from Freedom of Information...

