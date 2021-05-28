DC Circ. Backs NLRB Ruling In Amnesty Worker Protest Case

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday declined to upend a National Labor Relations Board ruling that federal labor law did not block Amnesty International from scolding workers who protested interns' lack of pay, saying the board soundly concluded the organization didn't threaten the workers. In a per curiam order, the appeals court denied a petition by former Middle East and North Africa Advocacy Director Raed Jarrar, who had urged the panel to reverse a 2019 NLRB ruling that the workers' petition was not protected advocacy because the interns were not "employees" under the National Labor Relations Act. The board was on solid...

