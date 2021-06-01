EU Finalizes MiFID Market Data Rules For Trading Venues

Law360, London (June 1, 2021, 4:24 PM BST) -- Europe's securities regulator said on Tuesday that it has finalized guidelines that will recommend that trading venues quickly publish data on prices as it seeks to make financial markets more transparent and give participants an overview of trading activity. The European Securities and Markets Authority has published final guidance on how trading venues should publish market data. Information on the price of trades should be published after each equity trade "on a reasonable commercial basis," according to the rules. The venues should then make it available to the public, without charge, 15 minutes later. The requirement is set out under the...

