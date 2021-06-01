EU's New Corruption Watchdog Launched To Fight Fraud

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 10:25 AM EDT) -- The European Union's new public prosecutor's office, designed to fight corruption, money laundering and value-added tax fraud, finally opened its doors on Tuesday after months of delays in recruiting for the new enforcer. The European Public Prosecutor's Office will help clamp down on fraud involving the EU's budget, which estimates from 2019 say reached €460 million ($562 million). The prosecutor's office will also help preserve the integrity of the EU's recovery fund, known as Next Generation EU, to help the continent rebuild after the pandemic, the European Commission said Tuesday. "It will observe the implementation of Next Generation EU with an eagle...

