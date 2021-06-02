Armstrong Teasdale New Chair Plans To Sustain Rapid Growth

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 3:09 PM EDT) -- St. Louis-based Armstrong Teasdale LLP is making a change atop its leadership ranks as it moves forward with a long-term strategy to substantially grow and expand the firm in the U.S. and Europe. The firm announced Tuesday that managing partner David Braswell has been elected to succeed Michael A. Chivell as chairman, a move that goes into effect immediately. Chivell, who served as chair of the firm from 2016-2021, will take the position of chairman emeritus. Patrick W. Rasche, an intellectual property attorney, was elected to replace Braswell as managing partner. The leadership reshuffle comes amid a period of rapid expansion...

