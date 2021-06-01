Pembina Inks $6.9B Deal For Inter Pipeline, Topping BIP's Bid

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Pembina Pipeline Corp. will pay roughly CA$8.3 billion ($6.9 billion) for fellow Canadian energy infrastructure business Inter Pipeline Ltd., the companies said Tuesday, in an agreement aimed at usurping a hostile takeover effort from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The all-stock transaction will see Pembina scooping up all the issued and outstanding shares of Inter Pipeline at a valuation of about CA$19.45 apiece, or CA$8.3 billion in total, according to a statement. That represents a premium of about 17.8% over the latest takeover offer lobbed by BIP, according to the press release. Inter Pipeline transports and processes petroleum and natural gas with...

