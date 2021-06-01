3 BigLaw Firms Announce Hybrid Office Plans For Summer

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP, Eversheds Sutherland and Kelley Drye & Warren LLP will send employees back to the office gradually throughout the summer ahead of fall reopenings, with Eversheds Sutherland going part-time remote permanently, the firms have announced. The firms join a number of industry peers in announcing plans to formally require some level of in-person attendance at work for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelley Drye and Paul Hastings will implement a part-time remote work policy over the summer before a hard reopen in early fall, according to a Tuesday announcement and a Friday memorandum from the respective firms,...

