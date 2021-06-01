Justices Reject Another Call To Ban IPRs Of Pre-AIA Patents

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court won't consider whether the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board can invalidate patents in inter partes review if they were issued before the America Invents Act passed in 2011. The justices on Tuesday shot down Security People Inc.'s petition for writ of certiorari, but did not give any reasoning for the denial, as is customary. Security People had argued in a March 30 petition that the issue presented was ripe for Supreme Court review because the high court expressly left open the question of whether retroactively applying IPR is constitutional in the justices' 2018 Oil States Energy...

