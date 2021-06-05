Seattle Payroll Tax Constitutional, Wash. Court Rules

Law360 (June 5, 2021, 10:45 AM EDT) -- Seattle's tax targeting businesses with highly paid employees is an excise tax and not an unconstitutional income tax as argued by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, a Washington state court ruled. Seattle's JumpStart Seattle tax, on companies with employees paid more than $150,000, is the city's latest attempt to enact new ways to raise revenue. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) King County Judge Mary Roberts found on Friday that the new levy, the JumpStart Seattle tax, is a constitutional excise on the privilege of doing business and dismissed a suit that the chamber filed in December. The tax, enacted last year, is expected...

