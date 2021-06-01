Pet Insurer Valued At $2B In Series D Round

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Pet insurance provider Bought By Many said Tuesday it was valued at $2 billion following its Series D funding round, which was led by Swedish private equity firm EQT AB. London-based Bought By Many Ltd. said in the joint statement with EQT that proceeds from the $350 million round would be used to continue expanding geographically and in the products it offers while benefiting from things such as a low global level of pet insurance. "Our mission is to make the world a better place for pet parents," Bought By Many CEO and co-founder Steven Mendel said in the statement....

