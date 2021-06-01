WWE Hires Ex-Moda Operandi Atty As General Counsel

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has hired the former general counsel of online luxury fashion retailer Moda Operandi Inc. to lead its legal affairs, the media and entertainment brand said Tuesday, about seven months after it dismissed its prior general counsel. Samira Shah joins WWE as general counsel and corporate secretary after about two years in the same position at Moda Operandi, where she advised the organization and board on all its legal matters. She is one of three individuals joining WWE's senior leadership team, the company said, including Jamie Horowitz as executive vice president of development and digital and Matt Drew...

