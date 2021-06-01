Penn Law, Morgan Lewis Join Forces For Racial Justice Fund

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The University of Pennsylvania on Tuesday announced the establishment of a $250,000 fund for expansion of racial justice and anti-racism efforts at its Carey Law School, based on a multiyear gift from Philadelphia-founded law firm Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. The Morgan Lewis Impact Fund for Racial Justice will be put toward building and expanding initiatives at the school and its local community, such as new curriculum, student support resources and pipelines to a legal education, as well as the legal profession itself, which has been slow to become more diverse and inclusive. "This generous gift comes during a year in...

