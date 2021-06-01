Firms Lose 'Serial' Bid To Delay Merger 'Earn Out' Trial In Del.

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Superior Court judge has rejected a bid by Womble Bond Dickinson and The Wheaton Law Group to delay an upcoming trial over a $10 million earn-out related to software company Dematic's merger with Reddwerks, expressing displeasure with "serial" attempts to postpone the trial amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a brief order on Friday, Superior Court Judge Abigail M. LeGrow denied Dematic Corp.'s bid to postpone a bench trial set to begin on June 7 after Womble Bond Dickinson LLP and The Wheaton Law Group Inc. asserted in a court filing that an in-person trial could soon instead be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS