USPTO Gets New Shot To Prove Inventor Forfeited Patents

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office can get another chance at proving that prolific inventor Gilbert Hyatt forfeited his rights to several patent applications by delaying the prosecution of his applications for decades, the Federal Circuit ruled in a precedential opinion Tuesday. In a 42-page opinion, a three-judge panel tossed out a D.C. federal judge's 2018 ruling that the USPTO failed to show that Hyatt forfeited his patent rights through prosecution laches, which bars enforcement of a patent when a patent owner unreasonably delays prosecution. The district judge had said that much of the delay was because the applications "spent an...

