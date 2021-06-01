German InsurTech Wefox Raises $650M In Series C Round

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- German digital insurance business wefox said Tuesday it had raised $650 million from investors in what it called the largest Series C round to date for an insurance technology company. Berlin-based wefox said the round gives it a $3 billion valuation. The funds will go toward expanding into the U.S. and Asia, in addition to bolstering its current presence in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Poland, according to the announcement. Wefox's subsidiary, wefox Insurance AG, is an insurance carrier focused on selling property and casualty insurance as well as other types of personal coverage such as motor insurance, according to wefox's website....

