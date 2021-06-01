DOJ Requires Elevator Sales For $300M Grain Deal

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday Zen-Noh Grain Corp. could proceed with a planned $300 million deal to purchase more than three-dozen grain elevators located along the Mississippi River from Bunge Ltd. after agreeing to sell several elevators in overlap areas. The DOJ said in a statement that Zen-Noh has agreed to unload nine grain elevators in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana and Missouri to cure concerns enforcers raised about the prices paid to farmers for corn and soybeans in those states. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers, head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division, said that without this "comprehensive divestiture," farmers would have been...

