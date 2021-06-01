Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Requires Elevator Sales For $300M Grain Deal

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday Zen-Noh Grain Corp. could proceed with a planned $300 million deal to purchase more than three-dozen grain elevators located along the Mississippi River from Bunge Ltd. after agreeing to sell several elevators in overlap areas.

The DOJ said in a statement that Zen-Noh has agreed to unload nine grain elevators in Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Louisiana and Missouri to cure concerns enforcers raised about the prices paid to farmers for corn and soybeans in those states. Acting Assistant Attorney General Richard Powers, head of the DOJ's Antitrust Division, said that without this "comprehensive divestiture," farmers would have been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!