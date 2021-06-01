IBM Files Sealed Suit Claiming Finjan Broke Patent Agreement

Law360 (June 1, 2021, 6:14 PM EDT) -- IBM Corp. has accused cybersecurity firm Finjan Holdings of violating a 2017 patent assignment agreement, though most details of the lawsuit were kept sealed by a Delaware federal court. IBM filed the suit against Finjan Holdings and Finjan Blue LLC on Friday, and although the complaint and exhibits were confidential pending the filing of a redacted version, IBM's motion to file the suit under seal hinted at an alleged breach of contract that went back and forth between lawyers before the suit was filed. "This is a civil action against defendants Finjan Blue LLC … and Finjan Holdings LLC for breach...

